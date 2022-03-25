SVB Leerink Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

