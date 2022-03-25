Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

SCMWY opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

