SWS Partners Acquires 366 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

