SWS Partners Buys 18,659 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,198. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

