SWS Partners Has $656,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 728.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Shares of SQ traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,521,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

