SWS Partners Has $656,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,449,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,521,590. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

