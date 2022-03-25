SWS Partners Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,132. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

