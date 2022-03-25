SWS Partners Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,525,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,507. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

