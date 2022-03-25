Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SLVM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE SLVM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $49,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

