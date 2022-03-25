Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $65,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

