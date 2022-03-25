SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.