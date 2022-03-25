SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

SNX stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,377,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

