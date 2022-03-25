SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 358,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

