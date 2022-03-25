Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,888. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

