T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Boosted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

TCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 634,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,434. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

