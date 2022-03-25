Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,805. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.