TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.17. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 83,492 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

