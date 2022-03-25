TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 11.4% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. 324,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,913,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 102,428 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,020,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.