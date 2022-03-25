Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) versus Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Critical Survey

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 29.74% 13.56%

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.72 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.40 $83.06 million $0.38 8.05

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.