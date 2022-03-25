TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 11,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,097,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

