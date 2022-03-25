Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

