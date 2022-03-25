Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,045% compared to the typical volume of 176 call options.
Shares of TMHC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.