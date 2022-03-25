Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,045% compared to the typical volume of 176 call options.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

