Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 213,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 14,368,985 shares.The stock last traded at $158.05 and had previously closed at $158.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

