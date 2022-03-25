TELA Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TELA. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 619,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,871. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

