TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

