Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Insider Sells £567,699.66 in Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £567,699.66 ($747,366.59).
Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,467.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,376.76. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 993.65 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,652 ($21.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Telecom Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.