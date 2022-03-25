Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Insider Sells £567,699.66 in Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £567,699.66 ($747,366.59).

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,467.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,376.76. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 993.65 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,652 ($21.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

