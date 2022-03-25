Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.89. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

