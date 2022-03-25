Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 33133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

