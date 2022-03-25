Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

TNABY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

