Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNYA opened at $11.42 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

TNYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

