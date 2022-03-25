Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.26. 49,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

