Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 327 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 277.15 ($3.65). The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.00).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

