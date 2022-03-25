Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $1,010.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $890.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $941.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

