Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion and approximately $76.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07081975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,177.45 or 1.00056882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044194 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,405,585,147 coins and its circulating supply is 80,958,735,861 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

