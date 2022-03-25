TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

