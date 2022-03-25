The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $33,840.30 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ENSG stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
