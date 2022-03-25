The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $33,840.30 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENSG stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

