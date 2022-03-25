The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($13.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Shares of GOG stock opened at GBX 773 ($10.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 654.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.91.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.