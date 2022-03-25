The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €208.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €208.00 ($228.57) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €220.93 ($242.78).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €212.00 ($232.97). The stock had a trading volume of 160,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €199.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.