The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

