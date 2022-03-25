The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.45 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

