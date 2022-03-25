The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 3,034,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,288. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

