The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

