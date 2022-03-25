The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 3,889,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

