The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).
Shares of The Unite Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,130.50 ($14.88). 580,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,115. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,049.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,088.09.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
