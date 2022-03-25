The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,517,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Union were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

