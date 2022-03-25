The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Short Interest Update

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YORUY remained flat at $$12.77 during trading on Friday. Yokohama Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells tires in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks, trucks and buses, construction and mining equipment, and motorsports, as well as tire tubes, aluminum alloy wheels, and other peripheral products under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, YOKOHAMA, ALLIANCE, GALAXY, PRIMEX, and AICHI brand names.

