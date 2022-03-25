ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Down 3.8%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 252,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 651,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £38.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

