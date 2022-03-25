Thore Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,560.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $12,004.37 and $124,560.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00279006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013307 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

