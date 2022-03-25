Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

