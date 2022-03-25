Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
TMDI opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
About Titan Medical (Get Rating)
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
